D230801 alley JN10.JPG
Buy Now

The Johnston Street alley project will add landscaping plants once water meters are installed for irrigation. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

The construction of the outdoor arts venue in the Johnston Street alley is almost complete, and public officials and operators of nearby businesses say they're pleased with progress on the project they expect to bring more people to the area in downtown Decatur.

View our Print Replica

zane.turner@decaturdaily.com or (256) 460-1272.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.