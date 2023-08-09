The construction of the outdoor arts venue in the Johnston Street alley is almost complete, and public officials and operators of nearby businesses say they're pleased with progress on the project they expect to bring more people to the area in downtown Decatur.
Gay Maloney is a partner at the law office of Blackburn, Maloney and Schuppert at Johnston Street and Second Avenue Southeast on the alley's east side. Her father was the late J. Gilmer Blackburn, who served as mayor of Decatur from 1962-68.
“Before he passed away in 2009, he had expressed his opinion that the alley could be a wonderful spot for an entertainment area. So it’s nice to see his vision realized,” said Maloney.
The law office has a lower level that opens into the alley that she said is used for storage. She called the slide and stairs under construction from Johnston Street to the alley “interesting." She said that her firm supported the recent refinements to the downtown area.
Construction of the $282,500 project started on March 13 and is estimated to be completed in September. It includes installation of the stairs and slide, with the existing staircase becoming a private entrance for the Carriage House clothing store.
The finished alley will include a performance area big enough for a three-man band, cobbled stone, decorative pavers and landscaping. A mural that'll be managed by the Alabama Center for the Arts (ACA) will be placed on the exterior wall of the Carriage House inside the alley.
Councilman Kyle Pike, whose District 2 includes the alley, said he thinks the refurbishment of the alley will attract more people to downtown Decatur.
“You see these small projects like that and whether it’s a picture posted online or somebody talking about it, it drives people to just want to go see it,” said Pike. “So I do think it will bring more people to the area. We will have people who want to go check it out and they’ll go down there, grab a bite, or go shop.”
Pike said that the alley could be a part of a greater plan that includes the Alabama Center for the Arts’ residence hall, municipal parking deck and Fairfield Inn by Marriott, which are all under construction between Johnston Street and East Moulton Street along First and Second avenues.
The alley project is south of Johnston Street.
“Right up above there you have the dorms for the ACA, the parking deck, the hotel," Pike said. "So you’ll already have a lot of people walking in that area. I think they’ll just naturally funnel through there. We could look at extending that alley between the dorms and the buildings on Second Avenue (north of Johnston Street) and kind of make it into a longer walkway.”
Pike said he thinks the aesthetics of the alley fit downtown. He said that he has spoken with Kelly Thomas, director of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DDRA), who he said makes it a point to have a matching aesthetics across downtown.
Thomas said the alley was redone with the ACA dorms in mind.
“We hope that it will be a tourist destination and have events for the ACA students. Obviously the ACA dorms will look down into the alley so we hope they utilize it frequently,.” said Thomas.
Thomas said they are currently waiting on water meters to be installed at the alley project so plants for landscaping can be put in and have irrigation available.
“The Alley idea originated from a group of Decatur community partners," Thomas said. "The Carnegie Visual Arts Center, the ACA, the DDRA and a few other community partners got together and picked the alley as a place that could be revitalized and be an art-centric area.”
Kate Cole, co-owner of The Carriage House, said “they’ve done a great job” on the alley project.
“We’d love to get another restaurant in (downstairs). For our business, it always helps to have a great restaurant where we can send customers and maybe this alley will be appealing to one.”
The restaurant below The Carriage House has housed Whisk’D Cafe, Social Graces and Curry's over the years but currently sits vacant after the cafe closed in June of last year.
She said the alley before the renovation was an “eyesore” and said it was great that the city decided to beautify the area.
Monica Chesser is the owner of Indigo’s Boutique that has a storefront on Second Avenue in a building that backs up to the alley. “I wish all the alleys in town could be like that," Chesser said.
She thinks it will give a boost to her business and said she likes the small projects the city does like this one.
