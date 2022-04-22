A downtown alley across from the planned Alabama Center for the Arts dormitories will become a space for students and the public to enjoy public art, plays and musical performances if a plan comes to fruition.
The Center for the Arts Foundation has teamed up with the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Association and the city of Decatur to revitalize the alley south of Johnston Street Southeast and between First and Second avenues.
Philip Mann, executive director of external affairs at the Center for the Arts, said they had originally planned for the alley project to be constructed sooner, but progress was delayed because of the pandemic.
“This is something that we’ve talked about for some time as part of our Urban Art Initiative,” Mann said. “The idea is to create a public space that has an arts component to it.”
The ACA foundation is currently accepting proposals from professional artists as part of the Urban Art Initiative, and Mann said artists will be able to display their artwork in the alley.
Mann said the idea for the alley project was influenced by alleyways he has seen in other cities that have been converted to public spaces.
“Old alley areas in places like New Orleans or Savannah (Georgia) are repurposed in such a way to make a public space where people can come to patronize the restaurants but also enjoy some public art,” Mann said. “It’s an opportunity to bring the public and the community into the downtown area.”
The alley project will be constructed across Johnston Street from the location of the new Alabama Center for the Arts dormitory. Construction of the dorms is set to begin as soon as next month.
“We also want to create a public space for our students where they can sit outside and study and just enjoy themselves,” Mann said. “The most important thing about the alley project is it’s going to be a public space for both students and the public.”
The alley project may also include a small stage that Mann said would be used for acoustic music performances, poetry readings and plays.
Crews from Decatur Utilities were doing sewer rehab work this week in the alley that is located near Railyard restaurant. The work is part of the long-range sewer rehab project in Decatur to replace aging sewer pipe, but Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said the work in the alley was accelerated so work can begin sooner on the alley arts project.
Kelly Thomas, executive director of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said her organization plans to revitalize the alley, but the project is still in the design phase and the cost and construction timeline has not been determined.
Mann said he hopes that construction on the alley project will begin in June.
