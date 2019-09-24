The Lucky's Supermarket in downtown Decatur will cease operations when it closes at 5 p.m. Saturday, a store official said today.
Larry Terry, store manager, said employees of the store at 115 Sixth Ave. N.E. were informed of the decision Monday.
"All I can tell you is I was told our lease has not been renewed," Terry said.
He said the grocery operation is owned by Ragland Brothers Retail Cos. based in Huntsville. The property is owned by Cook's Properties, according to Morgan County records.
Terry said he didn't know how many of the store's employees might be offered jobs at other stores owned by Ragland Brothers rather than facing termination.
"A couple of meat guys have been offered to go to another store," he said, and other employees could get offers later.
He said the Decatur store has roughly a dozen employees with about seven of them full time.
He said merchandise not sold by Saturday will be boxed up and shipped to other Ragland Brothers groceries. He said that process would begin Monday, and employees can continue reporting to work clearing the store until the task is complete.
Further details weren't immediately available.
(1) comment
Replacing Lucky's with a Trader Joe's would be a great improvement for Sixth Avenue and the historic districts.
