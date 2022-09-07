More than $50 million in construction projects are occurring in a single block of downtown Decatur, and neighboring restaurant and business owners are beginning to deal with the chaos and loss of parking that comes with the work.
Crews on Tuesday began removing asphalt and concrete from a city parking lot, the future home of a parking deck, at the southeast corner of East Moulton Street and First Avenue. Foundation work is underway next door on the new Fairfield Inn by Marriott, located at the southwest corner of East Moulton and Second Avenue. The Alabama Center for the Arts residency hall is also under construction at the northeast corner of First Avenue Southeast and Johnston Street.
All of this construction means lots of backhoes, cranes, construction fencing and laydown yards in this area of the city for at least the next year.
“We’re seeing big-city problems, but that’s a good thing,” Police Chief Todd Pinion said.
Tina Hall, co-owner of The Brick Deli, said “progress is painful,” but operators of downtown businesses know the interruptions will be finite. The hotel and 230-space parking deck are scheduled to be finished by May while the dorm’s target completion date is fall 2023.
“Everybody’s real excited,” Hall said of downtown business owners. “Just like the pandemic, we all know we have to do what we’ve got to do to stay busy. There are things I’m sure we will add or change to adjust.”
Synovus Mortgage’s Decatur office is next door to the Brick and, when asked about the construction, Brenda Walker, market sales leader, said, “Oh my! I’m sure there’s going to be an effect on business. I just hope our customers understand.”
The construction will force people to park elsewhere and walk farther to get a meal, a mortgage or legal help.
“We hope people are willing to walk, at least for a little while,” Hall said.
Walker said increasing the distance from a parking spot to the business will impact her elderly customers more than her younger clientele.
“We don’t have nearly as many customers who come by the office like we once did," Walker said. “Much of our work now is done electronically. Some of our elderly prefer to come into the office and do their paperwork in person. A lot of our younger clients are willing to use the internet and send in their information online.”
City Director of Development Dane Shaw said he thinks there’s enough parking in downtown Decatur to accommodate lost parking spaces during construction.
Mayor Tab Bowling said more walking will be required for now. He said NARCOG Transit is covering Decatur exclusively when the fiscal 2023 year begins Oct. 1, and he hopes they have downtown service that can take people from their parking spaces to businesses.
“They’re starting to fix routes so we’re hoping this could alleviate some of our issues,” Bowling said.
J. Robert Fite, senior project manager for Fite Building Co., said construction of the four-story parking deck — beyond removal of asphalt and concrete from the city-owned lot that began Tuesday — will begin once utilities are moved.
“We’re probably a couple of weeks out,” Fite said Friday. “We’re working with (Decatur Utilities), the city and AT&T to move some of the utilities so we can get started.”
Fite said AT&T has a main control cross-connection box “right in the footprint” of the planned parking deck.
Fite is also building the new Fairfield Inn next door. He said his company is working on the foundation for the four-story, 80-room hotel.
The city is building the $9.53 million parking deck, with 90 spaces reserved for hotel guests and employees, as part of an incentive package for the Fairfield Inn. Jack Fite, of Fite Building Co., Chris Chavis of Opelika-based PHD Hotels, and H.M. Nowlin are partners in the hotel project. Nowlin Development Co. owns the property on which the hotel will stand.
Century Construction is building a $15.6 million dorm at the corner of First Avenue Southeast and Johnston Street for the arts center. The three-story, 43,474-square-foot residence hall will have 49 apartments.
Bowling said the city will likely have to close the 100 block of East Moulton Street during construction, and Pinion agreed. When and how long the road is closed is still a matter of debate.
“At some point, I don’t see any way around closing the street because of the amount of heavy equipment that will have to be moved,” Pinion said.
Shaw and J. Robert Fite said any road closures will likely occur next spring.
However, Bowling said closures could be necessary sooner as the city “could decide it’s just not safe for vehicle traffic when they move those big cranes in place on the roadway.”
Bowling said there’s also a concern that the large number of 18-wheelers and delivery trucks that end up on Moulton Street because of its connection with Alabama 24 will create problems during construction.
“With the number of trains moving through this area, the railroad companies may be solving this problem for us,” Bowling said. “I’m really urging everyone just to use the Gordon Drive overpass and not cross the train tracks (at Moulton Street or Second Street downtown).”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.