Three first-time political candidates in the District 2 City Council race support different methods for developing downtown and attracting new businesses and residents to the city.
Terrance Adkins, Kyle Dukes Pike and Wayne Thrasher are campaigning to fill the seat of Kristi Hill, who is not seeking reelection. Municipal elections are Aug. 25 with a runoff Oct. 6 if needed.
Other issues in the district include crime in the East Acres housing complex and the need for development along Alabama 20. District 2 extends from north of the Tennessee River, east of Sixth Avenue to the Point Mallard Parkway and includes downtown and portions of Old Decatur.
Thrasher, 76, said a parking deck would help downtown Decatur thrive.
“I see a parking deck as a necessity for downtown. Events like 3rd Friday could grow even more so if we had the extra parking,” said the retired Monsanto worker. “There’s not a whole lot of parking on Second Avenue. A parking deck is essential. It has been discussed and discussed.”
The City Council has paid about $15,000 of an ongoing $25,000 downtown parking study. The Morgan County Commission added the additional $10,000 in June 2019.
Pike, meanwhile, said he likes the revitalization plans that are in place and feels housing units downtown could attract young professionals.
“I’m supporting revitalization efforts that have begun downtown,” said the 25-year-old grandson of former Decatur mayor and state Rep. Bill Dukes. “I’d like to see more apartments and town homes downtown. We need to expand our footprint on promoting arts and entertainment there.”
Adkins said he wants to see more activities downtown, too.
“We need to replace the warehouse downtown with some development,” said Adkins, 33. “We need more events like 3rd Friday. We need to promote musical, social and cultural events to support our downtown businesses. District 2 includes the courthouse, the river. We’ve got vast room for improvement for all of it.”
As for development along Alabama 20, Pike said the area in Limestone County and along Interstate 65 is too valuable to go undeveloped.
“It’s a blank canvas along the river for us,” he said. “We should have mixed developments in those areas. Places where we can live, work and play. I’d like to see us have an overall plan to include housing and entertainment just off I-65.”
Adkins said the area is prime to provide more jobs for Decatur residents. “We need to develop the corridor on Alabama 20 to Huntsville,” he said. “We need to utilize the river to generate more jobs and opportunities for the residents of Decatur. I am hoping we can land at least one major supplier from the Mazda Toyota plant.”
Thrasher said he still supports the idea of a civic center-type venue and hotel near the I-65 interchange.
Similar ideas for development in the area, including a Bass Pro Shop, have failed in the past.
“I believe a civic center and at least one hotel on that corridor is a great idea that will work if the council can get on the same page,” he said. Thrasher said he would like to see something similar to the Village of Providence in the Madison/Huntsville area along U.S. 72 be developed along Alabama 20. Providence offers retail stores, restaurants, pubs and hotels to its visitors, along with luxury apartments.
A recent increase in shootings in and near the East Acres government housing project has the candidates asking for more police patrols in the district.
“Crime is a byproduct of poverty,” said Adkins, who is a cosmetologist at Xclusive in Decatur. “Perhaps the city can partner with some businesses to offer on-the-job training in construction and HVAC to help out these people who have economic challenges. East Acres’ crime and poverty is a very touchy subject. We need to keep those residents safe, too.”
He said he applauds the Decatur police for the job they are doing but wants to see a better rapport between citizens and officers.
“I believe the police are doing their job to the best of their ability,” he said. “The community and police should work to be able to trust each other. We have to do a better job of hearing the people who live there. A strong relationship between the community and government is much needed. We as politicians need to do a better job of being in touch with the people and representing their voices.”
Thrasher said few of the people who live in East Acres participate in the recent violence, but the housing authority and police are the keys to making the area safer.
“They should do a better job of screening applicants,” Thrasher said about the housing authority. “East Acres gives people somewhere to live that is comfortable with their income. I believe the Decatur police force should have more of a presence there. That could certainly curtail some of the crime activity going on there.”
Pike said he would like to see more police patrols in the area.
“I’m for getting back to having a community police officer there,” he said. “They’ll be able to build a relationship with the community. Public safety must be a priority throughout the city.”
I like the way this gentleman thinks. I agree with him about east acres and Alabama 20. Please don't bring in jobs that are made out of metal building along the corridor. That's something we don't need. We need less manufacturing jobs. In addition, try to see if the railroad crossings in downtown can be closed off, maybe an overpass for the 24 crossing. The train horn is the biggest obstacle for any type of residential building.
