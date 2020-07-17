The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control board has given permission for downtown Decatur restaurants to temporarily use street parking spots and city-owned parking lots for dining during the coronavirus pandemic, according to City Attorney Herman Marks.
Restaurant owners asked for the change because the state's emergency COVID-19 order limits occupancy of restaurants to 50% and requires that tables be at least 6 feet apart, significantly reducing customers and revenue.
“They (ABC) were very lenient and understanding that there might be a need to relax the restrictions to help the restaurants,” Marks told the City Council this week.
Marks said a restaurant will have to submit a plan to the Planning Department and to the Public Space Committee, which includes the Police Department and Decatur Fire & Rescue. The City Council would then need to approve the request to expand the city’s sidewalk café ordinance.
Restaurants will be able to use the parking spots in front of their business or a designated area in a city-owned parking lot. The city will likely require a barrier if the parking spots are adjacent to the street.
“They will need to leave a passageway down the sidewalk,” Marks said, if tables are placed there.
City Planner Matt Marques said Thursday he will try to get restaurants' plans before the council on Monday if the owners get them to him today.
“If we have several next week, we may ask for a special called meeting,” Marques said.
The issue began with controversy after Mayor Tab Bowling and Police Chief Nate Allen — in violation of the city code — granted Simp McGhee's the right to block off and use the 700 block of Bank Street for expanded dining on June 6.
The owners of several neighboring businesses complained that the restaurant was blocking access to their establishments.
Downtown restaurant owners went to the Planning Commission and City Council later that month and asked to expand into parking areas so they could socially distance their customers.
Simp McGhee’s owner Christy Wheat said she appreciates the ABC decision because she’s looking for ways to keep her business afloat during the pandemic.
Wheat said her business has been particularly hurt by the loss of traveling business people, and expanding the business outside will draw more local residents. She said local residents are keeping her business afloat right now.
Wheat said she already has a plan that will add 24 seats to her restaurant.
“We’re hoping to start as early as next week,” Wheat said. “We would like to be able to have our outdoor seating on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.”
Wheat said Scott Bryan of Bank Street Grill wants to join her in seeking additional outdoor seating. John Mullican, co-owner of Steakdown on Second Avenue Northeast, spoke out at the meeting in support of a change in the city code to facilitate outside dining.
Wheat also co-owns Josie’s on Second Avenue Northeast, but she doesn’t think she can expand patio seating into the street for that restaurant because there is parallel parking in front of the business.
“The parking is also much more limited on Second Avenue than it is on Bank Street,” Wheat said.
Councilman Charles Kirby said he would like to offer the same options to restaurants in the rest of the city.
“Too often, it looks like we’re favoring one section of the city,” Kirby said.
Marks said the option isn’t necessary outside of downtown because the restaurants in the rest of the city either own or lease their property.
“They’re on private property,” Marks said.
However, Marques said the Planning Department prefers restaurants outside of downtown that decide to provide outdoor dining share their intentions with the city so his department and the Police Department are aware of the plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.