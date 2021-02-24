Decatur Utilities crews will be repairing a water main tonight at Johnston Street and Second Avenue in Southeast Decatur that will cause traffic to be detoured to First Avenue.
The work is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and finish at about 4 on Thursday morning.
Drivers should be aware of traffic control and detour signage in the area and approach the work zone with caution because work crews and equipment are in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.