It was John Bradford's first plunge and Serena McCulloch's 19th, but both saw the 2021 Polar Bear Plunge today as a way to cleanse themselves of 2020 and welcome in a better year.
About 50 people participated in the 36th annual plunge at noon today, braving 52-degree water. The air temperature was 70 degrees with plenty of sun, but 17 mph winds added to the chill for those who jumped, flipped and dived from the Ingalls Harbor pier in Decatur.
"It's been on my bucket list, and it's time I crossed it off," said Bradford, retired from the Decatur Police Department, before he made the plunge.
"I love it," said Decatur resident McCulloch. "The water to me is just invigorating. And maybe I can leave 2020 behind."
T-shirt sales from the event benefited Meals on Wheels & More. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was on hand to assist jumpers, although none appeared to be in distress.
Cindy Anderson, director of Meals on Wheels, said the event typically has about 100 participants, but concerns about the pandemic likely reduced participation.
"Since it's an outside event, we felt comfortable holding it," she said.
The event, in past years held at Decatur Marina and Boat Harbor on the north side of the river, was moved to Ingalls Harbor this year.
"For safety reasons and in talking with the Rescue Squad, we decided to do it on this side of the river," Anderson said.
GE Appliances provided the T-shirts to Meals on Wheels, so all revenue went to the nonprofit organization.
Didn’t see any mention of Wayne Holladay who instituted this event. Was he there? Did he jump in? Missed hearing about him.
