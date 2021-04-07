The popular Dragon Boat Festival, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus, will return to Decatur in September.
Typically held the Saturday before Mother’s Day in May at Point Mallard Park, the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation pushed the event back to Sept. 11 — the first weekend after the water park closes for the season.
Proceeds from the ninth Dragon Boat Festival will go to the Decatur Morgan Hospital. Since the event debuted in 2012, the foundation has raised more than $900,000.
Another foundation fundraiser, the Golf Classic, will be July 17 at Burningtree Country Club. The foundation said the tournament will be held in memory of Steven Blakely. A longtime supporter of the hospital, Blakely chaired the tournament for many years. Funds from the tournament will go to the employee scholarship fund and a LUCAS Device, a mechanical chest compression device. Interested individuals can call 256-973-2187 or email foundation@dmhnet.org.
