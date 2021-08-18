The Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation Dragon Boat Festival that has become one of the city's biggest participatory events was canceled for the second consecutive year Tuesday because of COVID-19's resurgence.
The festival had been scheduled for Sept. 11.
“Due to rising COVID numbers, we don’t think it is going to be safe to do it right now," said Noel Lovelace, foundation president and vice president of development at Decatur Morgan Hospital. "So, we are going to be optimistic and move it to May."
On Monday, the foundation canceled its in-person Power of Pink Fashion Show and a separate fundraising walk, which are typically held in October.
COVID has prevented the foundation from holding the dragon boat races since the eighth annual event was held in May 2019.
“Historically, the dragon boat races festival has always been in May," Lovelace said. "We had to cancel it this past May due to COVID, so we decided to do an off-cycle one here in September because it’s when Point Mallard was available to us."
The race's normal May date is before Point Mallard Aquatic Park opens. The Sept. 11 date was the first Saturday after Point Mallard closes for the season.
Teams pay an entry fee for the race and also compete to raise additional money for the foundation. The event has raised more than $1 million for the foundation since its inception.
“Historically, we net between $100K and $150K annually, and that money is given to fund technology and services at Decatur Morgan Hospital,” Larry Payne, foundation development director, said of the dragon boat event.
He said the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation is constantly fundraising and will continue to seek donations to offset the festival's cancellation.
"Most of our sponsors understand that these are circumstances beyond our control, and they remain committed to supporting the hospital — event or no event," Payne said. “We know from past experience that our community is incredibly generous, and that continued support is what we are counting on to make up for the revenue we would have had if we were able to have the event."
The Dragon Boat Festival usually attracts more than 2,000 participants, spectators and volunteers to Point Mallard Aquatic Park.
Mike Ward, captain of the Lynn Layton team that had been the most successful in the competition aspect of the festival, had been eager for the event to go forward.
“I feel it is not only a great fundraiser for the hospital but is also an event that brings the whole community together," he said Tuesday before the hospital made the decision to cancel the event.
