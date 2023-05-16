Forty teams, more than 800 paddlers and thousands of drum beats produced an exciting atmosphere and a surprising win after a boat collision during the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation’s 10th Dragon Boat Race and Festival on Saturday.
The Lumberjacks team that ended up winning faced adversity in its first-round race when the collision led to its boat partially filling with water, forcing it to repeat the race. Fortunately for the Lumberjacks sponsored by Jason Palmer's State Farm Insurance agency, their team included several former members of the five-time and 2022 grand champion Lynn Layton Cruzers, who didn't participate this year. Palmer said his team didn't panic after the early adversity.
"Half the boat have experience, and the other half have a CrossFit background," he said. "We were not nervous."
The Lumberjacks ended up having the fastest time in each of the three rounds of the event, winning the final 250-meter race in 1 minute, 13.7 seconds.
The event staged from the Point Mallard Aquatic Center beach was expected to raise about $100,000 and add to a total that has grown to more than $1 million since the event’s inception.
Ed Nichols, a former president of the foundation who helped announce Saturday’s event as he has every year, said the enthusiasm of participants seemed more intense this year.
“Folks realized the work that our hospital staff had to do during COVID-19,” he said. “The community responded because people love this event. They realized … where this event goes to help our hospital.”
Decatur Utilities received the award for raising the most money among teams.
“We love the competition and we love raising money for the foundation. ... This year we have raised $7,700,” said Joe Holmes, Decatur Utilities’ communications and public relations coordinator who helps organize the team. “It’s all external money that we raise.”
During the morning round of races, there was a steering issue while Austin High School was competing, leading to them racing again. There was another issue during Austin’s follow-up race, causing the collision that ended with the Lumberjacks getting T-boned.
Palmer said the motion of the water pushed the dragon boats from the side. That force, combined with a log floating between the lanes, caused a boat in lane three to drift over into lane four, nudging the side of the Lumberjacks' craft enough to turn it sideways and push it into lane two where it was hit broadside. The dragon head fell off one boat's bow as the race resembled a Talladega Superspeedway mashup.
The three boats involved in the collision got a chance to race again, and one of those teams was Downtown Mojo. Makinly Plemons rowed for the Mojo and said, “The team beside us crashed, which led to all of us crashing.”
Although their race was cut short, Plemons was thankful Downtown Mojo got to race again and get “redemption.”
Brooke Apse, rowed for 3M film, which won its heat and had the 13th fastest time in the first round at 1:18.5.
“It was tiring, but I was excited and just focused on the race,” Apse said.
When the Lumberjacks got their chance to rerun the first round, they posted the fastest time of the round at 1:11.5 and went on to win their next two races. Decatur Orthopedic and Sports Med was second overall in 1:15.3 in the final round, followed by Decatur High in 1:16.1.
The teams, each of which had 20 paddlers, a drummer and a steersperson, raced in authentic 46-foot-long Asian style dragon boats. The steersperson is professionally trained and was provided by race coordinators. Drummers directed the paddlers’ synchronized strokes and many wore colorful costumes. The award for best drummer went to Kassi Briley, dressed as the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland” for Decatur Morgan Hospital West’s team named Wild West Wonderland.
Other awards included: Best team name, Nauti Chemists of BASF; best T-shirt, Ascend; best team spirit, Indorama; and best decorated tent, Goss Electric. In the traditional Iron Oar race, the Alabama boat defeated Auburn.
The opening ceremony consisted of the Daikin Drummers performing several numbers, including "Sweet Home Alabama," and the traditional dotting of the dragon’s eye.
