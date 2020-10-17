There will be a drive-thru flu shot clinic Tuesday at Central Baptist Church in Decatur.
The clinic's hours are 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The cost is $5 or free with Medicare.
Participants should enter the clinic through Plaza Street Southeast, from Sixth Avenue Southeast, and exit onto Cedar Lake Road Southeast, organizers said.
The clinic is sponsored by the Morgan County Health Department and the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency.
