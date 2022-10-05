jackson house composite.jpg
A car crashed into the home of Councilman Billy Jackson on Monday, top photo, and a gaping hole remained on Tuesday. None of the Jacksons were injured, but the driver was hospitalized. [Top: COURTESY PHOTO. Bottom: ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY]

A man was flown to Huntsville Hospital on Monday evening after crashing his car into the home of Decatur Councilman Billy Jackson and Oak Park Elementary Principal Teddi Jackson at the corner of 12th Avenue and Second Street Southwest.

