Morgan County drug agents are searching for a Decatur man who is wanted on drug trafficking charges and are asking the public to assist in the search.
The Sheriff’s Office said it has obtained warrants for the arrest of Jordan Blake Owens, 28, for trafficking marijuana.
On Friday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Enolam Boulevard in Decatur. The Sheriff’s Office reported the agents found a quantity of marijuana, bottles of liquid methadone, THC wax and drug paraphernalia. Agents also located several ounces of a blue powder-like substance presumed to Xanax along with a small pill press.
The Sheriff’s Office said other charges are pending for Owens and his bond has been set at $250,000, once he is apprehended.
Authorities said anyone knowing the whereabouts of Owens are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256-350-4613 or visit Tiplink at bit.ly/SheriffTipLink.
