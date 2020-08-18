Decatur Utilities is looking at various plans to accelerate pipe replacement to reduce the millions of gallons of annual sanitary sewer overflows, but residential ratepayers would be stuck paying an additional $144 to $264 per year for the expedited work.
“We recognize the need to get much more aggressive with this, but the fact is we don’t print money,” Decatur Utilities general manager Ray Hardin said Monday at a public DU board meeting. “We only have money that our customers pay, so we have to find a balance between regulatory compliance and what our customers can afford against how aggressively we want to attack this issue.”
Hardin said the primary problem causing sanitary sewer overflows is inflow, caused when heavy rains enter the sewer system and overwhelm it. The result is manholes in many areas of the city overflowing with diluted, untreated sewage. The rainfall generally enters through old pipes, many of them clay, that have gaps or breaks.
He said DU needs to replace 1 million feet of pipe, and it has been doing so on a 40-year plan. Continuing at that pace would require no significant rate increases.
At the request of the DU board, Hardin outlined four accelerated options based on the speed at which the pipe would be replaced: five, 10, 15 and 20 years. He said the five-year option was not feasible.
“It’s probably not something we could execute physically. There would be too much construction for a city our size. This would mean replacing 200,000 feet of pipe per year, along with the associated services,” Hardin said. “In the real world, I think it’s impractical.”
Rate increase
Currently, the average DU resident pays $21.43 per month for sewer. The 20-year sewer rehabilitation plan would increase that amount to $33.43. Under the 15-year plan the rate would increase to $38.43, and the 10-year plan would push it up to $43.43.
On an annual basis, that means residential customers would pay an additional $144, $204 or $264, depending on the speed of the improvements.
Hardin said the first step, after receiving community input, will be for the DU board to decide on a plan. The next step would be to obtain City Council approval for a rate increase. He said DU can’t go to the bond market until after the council approves a rate increase, because the utility will need to demonstrate it will have the revenue needed to handle the debt service on the bond.
Hardin said it would take four to five months to go to the bond market, and DU board Chairman Neal Holland said the goal would be to begin the rehabilitation project in the spring.
The 20-year plan would require $40.5 million in new debt, which equates to annual debt service of about $3 million. DU would need to borrow $72.5 million for the 15-year plan, committing it to about $5.5 million in annual debt service. The 10-year plan would require $90.5 million in new debt, with annual debt service of $7.7 million.
Hardin said it’s an opportune time to accelerate the timetable on sewer rehabilitation not only because DU is under pressure from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management — which filed suit against the utility over the sanitary sewer overflows last year — but because interest rates are low.
“We can borrow money very inexpensively right now and make that money go a long ways,” he said.
Hardin said a 2009 study of the sewer system identified numerous steps needed for reducing sewer overflows, including the replacement of several lift stations. He said DU has taken all of those steps, and the capital costs came to $60 million.
“What we’ve done, based on the added pumping capacity we’ve installed, is some of these SSOs have simply moved from one basin to another because we’re moving more water from the outskirts of town and it’s not able to get to the (wastewater treatment) plant before the capacity is exceeded,” he said.
DU’s service area is divided into 18 basins. Basin 1 relies entirely on gravity to get sewage to the wastewater treatment plant on Alabama 20, next to Ingalls Harbor. This basin includes some of the most densely populated areas of Decatur, including the residential areas of Northwest Decatur, downtown, and numerous residential neighborhoods along Central Parkway Southwest.
To get sewage to the treatment plant from the other 17 basins, DU uses lift stations. These stations pump sewage uphill to a point where the topography permits gravity mains in Basin 1 to finish the trek to the sewer plant. The new lift stations pump more sewage and, during heavy rains, more storm water to the 36-inch collector pipe in Basin 1, occasionally overwhelming it.
A recently completed $425,000 study by Barge Design Solutions Inc. identified five basins as being high priority for rehabilitation, down from nine in the 2009 report. The five problematic basins are Basin 1, Basin 6 in the Sandlin Road area, Basin 7 in the Fifth Street Northwest area and Basin 9 in the Bakers Creek area, Hardin said.
The Barge Solutions report recommended smoke testing — a process of injecting smoke in the sewer system to detect leaks, which DU began Monday in parts of Northwest Decatur — and other inspection techniques in the high-priority basins to determine pipes that need to be replaced. It also recommended pipe replacement, and increasing the capacity of larger collector mains such as the one along Central Parkway.
Hardin said any of the accelerated plans will result in more noticeable construction throughout the city. While much of the pipe replacement will be through a process called pipe-bursting, which does not require digging up streets, some streets will be affected. And regardless of how the pipe is replaced, residential properties will be affected.
“We still have to replace every service, so you’re still going to have a connection from somebody’s yard into the street where that service needs to be reconnected to the new line,” he said.
The report also recommended an assessment of the wastewater treatment plant to determine if it has adequate capacity. Hardin said he would be seeking board approval soon to have an engineering study performed on the plant.
“We’ve got a little bit of land out there to accommodate additional construction, additional components, but not a lot. Adding capacity to the plant is a piece of the pie, but reducing inflow is a very important piece,” he said.
Hardin said there have been occasional internal discussions about moving the wastewater treatment plant, but it would cost well over $500 million.
After the meeting, DU board member Tom Counts said he would like to see the current 40-year replacement plan accelerated.
“We don’t make a rate change; it takes the council to do that. If they just say no, then we’ll stick with the plan we’ve got,” Counts said. “I think we have to be as aggressive as we can afford to be to protect our citizens, to protect our city and to protect our reputation. I think our reputation has been tarnished because of this.”
Cost a concern
District 4, represented by City Councilman Charles Kirby, has a disproportionate number of sewer overflows. He said the sewer overflow issue is serious, but he’s not sure if he would vote for a rate increase.
“How do they afford that? The average household in District 5 or District 3 probably will be able to afford it, but you look at the average household in District 1 and District 4, the affordability might be a little bit more of a problem,” said Kirby, who attended the DU meeting. “Obviously we would see fewer overflows in District 4 (if the 20-year plan is adopted), but you have a bunch of neighborhoods that are in transition, lots of rentals, lots of Section 8 housing. How do those people afford an extra $12 per month? How many meals for them is that $12 per month?”
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, sewer overflows contain bacteria, viruses, parasitic organisms, intestinal worms and molds. They cause health problems ranging in severity from stomach cramps and diarrhea to life-threatening ailments such as cholera, dysentery, infectious hepatitis and severe gastroenteritis, according to an EPA advisory.
