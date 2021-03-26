The Decatur Utilities board agreed Thursday to pay a $123,000 civil penalty for sanitary sewer overflows but expressed frustration at having to make the payment while also planning to spend $165 million on a remedy.
The board voted unanimously to approve the expense as part of a legal settlement with Tennessee Riverkeepers, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the state Attorney General’s Office.
Tom Cleveland, water resources manager, told the board at its monthly meeting that DU “will mitigate and reduce sewer overflows in the next five years after entry into the agreement” as part of the settlement. Cleveland said the settlement will be paid from the wastewater department's budget and won't affect rates.
General Manager Ray Hardin said the start date for the five-year window has not been set.
Hardin and DU board member Tom Counts said afterward they feel like the penalty payment could have been better used on utility improvements.
The utility plans to use bond money for the $165 million, 10-year plan to replace almost 1 million feet of aging sewer pipe, at a rate of 100,000 feet per year. Counts and Hardin thought that plan should have been sufficient for the state. Work on the pipe replacement is scheduled to start in late spring or early summer.
The City Council in January approved the project that will speed up the sewer pipe replacement from 20 to 10 years, but this will cost residential customers $22 in rate increases spread over a three-year period. The first rate increase, $12 a month, went into effect in February.
Industrial customers using larger meters are also seeing significant increases in their bills.
“The money should have gone right into the utility and what we’re trying to do, but it is what it is,” Counts said of the fine. “We’ve got a great 10-year plan in place, and we’ll continue to try to serve our customers as well as we possibly can.”
Hardin couldn’t say whether the fine is for the overflows or not moving quickly enough to repair them.
“They (ADEM) do not impose fines consistently,” Hardin said. “And we feel like it’s counterproductive. We certainly have a plan, and we feel like that plan is very aggressive. I wish they had given us some logic.”
According to the Riverkeepers, DU reported 50 sewage overflows in 2019 totaling more than 6.4 million gallons, and 245 violations from 2014-18 totaling between 22.2 million and 24.7 million gallons of untreated sewage.
Cleveland said the city had 106 overflows last year because of 25.3 inches of rainfall, which he said was the highest amount of rain ever in the 100 years the Tennessee Valley Authority has tracked precipitation.
In contrast, he said the utility has had only one rain event, on March 18, with five sewerage overflows since October. In fiscal 2020, there were seven events in which there was 3 inches or more in rain, Cleveland said.
“This shows you how weather impacts our system,” Cleveland said.
When he filed the lawsuit in 2019, Whiteside blamed contaminated waterways in Decatur, both from sewer overflows and industrial chemicals, on poor enforcement by ADEM “and a political process that continues to kowtow to the polluters’ interest at great detriment to public health.”
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, sewer overflows contain bacteria, viruses, parasitic organisms, intestinal worms and molds. They can cause health problems ranging in severity from stomach cramps and diarrhea to life-threatening ailments such as cholera, dysentery, infectious hepatitis and severe gastroenteritis, according to an EPA advisory.
Whiteside said Thursday that he “is pleased that Decatur Utilities has taken responsibility for the sewerage overflow problem in Decatur. I look forward to the future when Tennessee Riverkeepers will monitor the repairs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.