Effectively immediately, Decatur Utilities announced today that, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, it will not disconnect customers for nonpayment of water service until further notice.
DU says customers will remain responsible for the full bill amount accrued until payment is made. This suspension does not apply to other utility services.
DU will continue normal operations for customer service, lobby/drive-thru payments, and delivery of utility services. However, DU management is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and will communicate any future operational changes via social media, www.decaturutilities.com and local media outlets.
In light of both cold and flu season as well as the COVID-19 outbreak, Decatur Utilities encourages customers to utilize alternative remote means of transacting business with DU. Customers needing to apply for new service, transfer of service or disconnection of service can do so remotely by calling 256-552-1440 Opt. 4 or via email, csr@decaturutilities.com.
