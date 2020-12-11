Decatur Utilities customers will see their sewer rates increase $22 per month if an accelerated DU sewer replacement plan is approved by the City Council, with the first phase of the increase coming as soon as February.
The Decatur Utilities board voted Thursday to recommend doubling the speed of repairing sewer lines, in an effort to reduce sewer overflows, at a cost of $160 million.
DU has had major problems with sanitary sewer overflows, especially in the last two years during heavy rains. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management last year sued the utility over the issue.
The rate increase would be implemented incrementally: $12 in the first year, which would coincide with a $2 decrease in electric bills; $6 in the second year and $4 in the third, DU General Manager Ray Hardin said.
“The typical customer who receives all four of our utilities pays $195 a year,” Hardin said. “The sewer bill will actually go up $12 in the first year but it’s offset by a $2 decrease in electrical rates we approved this summer.
"The three years of increases still puts us the second lowest (in north Alabama).”
The rate increases are meant to cover the debt service of the bond as DU plans to replace close to 1 million feet of pipe at an average of 100,000 feet a year.
DU board Chairman Neal Holland said he knows people wanted this plan approved sooner “but if we hadn’t been good stewards of our money we might not know the options we have.”
DU had been on a 40-year replacement plan until the board approved a 20-year plan as part of the fiscal 2021 budget. After initially approving the 20-year plan, the board was presented plans for five, 10 and 15 years.
Council President Jacob Ladner and Mayor Tab Bowling said the utility board chose the right plan.
“I’m glad you chose a 10-year plan that is relatively aggressive,” Bowling told the board.
Ladner said the board chose an ambitious plan that still keeps rates low. He requested that the utility make sure it communicates well with the city so the city can schedule paving behind the replacement of sewer lines.
Hardin said the utility will set up a priority plan and keep the residents and city updated as the work progresses.
A key part of the plan is the utility will only have to go to the bond market once during the 10 years so it can take advantage of the current low interest rates, Hardin said.
“Rates are so low now we know they will only go up,” Hardin said.
Hardin has previously said that the utility cannot go to the bond market until after the City Council approves the rate increase.
Hardin said he hopes the council will approve the ordinance change authorizing the rate increase in January so work can begin in February. Because the project is bigger than those typically undertaken by the utility, Hardin expects larger, more regional companies to bid on it.
