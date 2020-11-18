The Decatur Utilities administration recommended Tuesday a $22 per month rate hike to double the scheduled speed of repairing sewer lines and reduce sewer overflows, but the utility's board voted to table the recommendation.
DU has had major problems with sanitary sewer overflows, especially in the last two years during heavy rains. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management last year sued the utility over the issue.
DU General Manager Ray Hardin said the city had 117 sewerage overflows two years ago with 109 resulting from heavy rain and eight from blockage or equipment failure. This year, there were 78 overflows during heavy rains, including 56 in February and 22 during a two-day period in March. Millions of gallons of diluted but untreated sewage were released from manholes around the city during the heavy rains as storm water infiltrated deteriorating sewer pipes and exceeded capacity, according to DU reports to ADEM. There were 14 overflows for the remainder of the year, Hardin said.
The board this summer approved phasing out the old pipe over 20 years as part of the fiscal 2021 budget, but board members requested that Hardin and his staff look at replacements over 15-, 10- and 5-year periods even though the accelerated schedules would require bonds and a rate increase for customers.
Hardin on Tuesday recommended that DU replace the city’s aging sewer infrastructure over a 10-year period for $160 million. DU officials suggested paying for the replacement plan with a bond that would require a $22 monthly rate increase for residential customers to cover the debt service.
The rate increase would be implemented incrementally: $12 in the first year, which would coincide with a $2 decrease in electric bills; $6 in the second year and $4 in the third, Hardin said.
“We targeted keeping this at an affordable level,” Hardin said. “A typical (home utilities) bill is $195 a month and, even at an increase to $215 a month, our sewer rates would still be second lowest in north Alabama.”
Hardin said other utilities are looking at sewer improvements and rate changes so “sewer rates are always in flux.”
If the DU board votes to recommend borrowing money and increasing rates to accelerate sewer replacement, the City Council would have to give its approval. However, DU board member Tom Counts Jr. moved and got unanimous support from the three-man board to table consideration of the recommendation.
Counts said he wanted the board and the council, in which four of five councilmen are new, to have more time to consider the recommendation. The board hopes to adopt a recommendation in December so the council can approve it in January and it would take effect in February.
“I do believe this is a lot to consider,” Counts said.
