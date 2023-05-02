Decatur Utilities has had zero rain-induced sewer overflows so far this year as its overhaul of the wastewater system takes effect, and the utility is preparing to spend another $16.72 million to replace 138,000 feet of clay sewer mains in Northwest Decatur.
Jimmy Evans, DU Water and Wastewater Manager, said the new project is part of the $165 million rehabilitation of the system designed to reduce sanitary sewer overflows.
In 2021, the utility issued $165 million in bonds for a 10-year plan to replace almost 700,0000 feet of aging sewer pipe. Decatur residents are paying $22 per month in rate increases and industrial customers are also paying rate increases to cover the debt service for the project.
“The project is front loaded with the heaviest of the work occurring in the first five of the 10 years,” General Manager Ray Hardin said. “But we’ve still got the heaviest work in front of us.”
Evans said they planned the project “to get the worst areas repaired first.” He estimated they’ve replaced “well over 200,000 feet” of aging clay sewer pipe.
“We’re making pretty good progress early on,” Evans said.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management issued a $123,000 civil penalty against Decatur Utilities in March 2021, which DU paid as part of a legal settlement with Tennessee Riverkeeper, the state Attorney General’s Office and ADEM.
According to Riverkeeper, DU reported 50 sewage overflows in 2019 totaling more than 6.4 million gallons, and 245 violations from 2014-18 totaling between 22.2 million and 24.7 million gallons of untreated sewage.
The primary cause of the overflows was infiltration of groundwater through cracked or disintegrated sewer pipe. Heavy rain overwhelmed sewer-system capacity. Infiltration problems were worst in areas that had clay sewer mains, which were installed through the 1970s.
The utility had 13 rain-induced sewer overflows in 2022 and 33 in 2021, according to the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Program's executive summary presented and accepted by the board last week.
The city last year had 17 overflows due to clogged lines, electrical failures or other obstructions, the report says.
However, Hardin said DU is starting to see the work pay off with reductions of sanitary sewer overflows.
“This calendar year we’ve had zero (overflows due to heavy rain) and we’ve already passed the wettest part of the year,” Hardin said. “We’re hopeful that the rest of the year will be the same.”
DU has had four sewer overflows this year, none of them caused by infiltration of rainwater. Combined, the overflows resulted in the discharge of an estimated 1,960 gallons.
DU originally planned to rehab 1 million feet of sewer lines but has since reduced the amount of pipe it plans to replace so it can make improvements to its wastewater treatment plant.
The Northwest Decatur project includes a $15.72 million pipe-bursting contract that the board awarded last week to Vortex Services LLC, the lowest of three bidders, and $1 million for street repairs related to that work.
Evans said construction prices are staying “relatively firm” and the cost of materials is up some “but probably not as much as we anticipated.”
The utility’s contractors are using a pipe-bursting method to replace the old clay pipes. Pipe bursting is a trenchless sewer repair method that involves breaking and expanding the existing buried sewer line while simultaneously replacing it with new high-density polyethylene pipes.
While the method limits the number of trenches that must be cut into city roads, they will still be damaged during the process. Evans included the $1 million as part of his approved proposal to pay for asphalt reconstruction in the places where the contractor might have to damage the city’s streets.
DU and the city have an agreement through which the utility pays the city and the city uses its paving contractor to repair the roads. The utility requires its contractor to use a cold mix to fill the trench until the city contractor can properly repair the road.
Evans told DU board chairman Neal Holland that his department’s estimate for street repairs is “based on the (sewer mains') locations, whether or not they’re in the streets and how many services are attached to it.”
Hardin said “the pricing provided by the city is substantially better” on paving than DU can get through its own contractor.
If the project rolls over to the city’s next fiscal year, the price of street cuts would then increase or decrease based upon the agreement the city makes with its paving contractor for the new year, Evans said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.