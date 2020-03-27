Decatur Utilities will continue to suspend the normal practice of disconnecting utility services for nonpayment, DU General Manager Ray Hardin announced this morning.
With summer approaching and usage expected to increase, customers are encouraged to make payments toward their bill as they are able during this time.
Until further notice, the DU lobby will remain closed to the public. Payment for services can be made online at www.decaturutilities.com; over the phone by calling 256-552-1400 option 3; or by using DU drive-thru lanes and self-service kiosks at the main office on Central Parkway.
Customers needing to start, stop or transfer utility service can do so remotely by calling 256-552-1440, option 4 or via email to csr@decaturutilities.com.
DU continues to operate with limited staff to limit exposure. Customers may experience longer-than-normal call wait times.
