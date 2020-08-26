Decatur Utilities is back to normal after a rash of cutoffs when the utility resumed account suspensions following the COVID-19 shutdown, utility officials said at Wednesday’s DU board meeting.
The utility suspended cutoffs beginning in May to help people struggling financially during the state's pandemic-related stay-at-home order and resumed cutoffs for lack of payment for service June 22.
Kim Baker, customer service manager, said they had to suspend about 900 accounts as the utility’s deficit reached $95,000.
She said they reduced the past due amount down to about $2,000, which is about normal in a month for the utility, by working on payment arrangements or getting payment assistance for customers from local nonprofits and churches.
Baker said most customers are able to get their power turned back on within a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.