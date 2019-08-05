The Decatur Utilities Water Resources Group will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city through Aug. 15.
During this time, customers may see water flowing from hydrants into nearby drainage ditches. This is a normal part of DU’s operational process for maintaining water quality throughout the city.
This operation will have no impact on water pressure for customers near the hydrants being flushed. Contact DU at 256-552-1400.
Hydrants will be flushed at the following locations:
• 5985 U.S. 31 North
• 1106 Market St. N.W.
• 1604 13th St. S.E.
• 3241 Upper River Road S.E.
• 1912 Indian Hills Road S.E.
• 5761 Danville Road S.W.
• 2306 Modaus Rd. S.E.
• 3423 Gordon Terry Parkway
• 3921 Fall Bluff Drive
• 3010 Chapel Hill Road S.W.
• 3434 West Chapel Hill Road S.W.
