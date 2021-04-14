Decatur Utilities will be installing a gas main at Regency Boulevard and Point Mallard Drive in Southeast Decatur on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. each day.
Traffic will be merged into one lane on Point Mallard Drive around the work area.
DU warns that motorists should approach the work zone at a reduced speed and be aware of crews, equipment and traffic controls in the area.
