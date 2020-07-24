A new cost of service report includes a plan that doubles the speed of pipe rehabilitation to reduce sewer overflows, but the Decatur Utilities board wants to know the cost to customers of increasing pipe replacement even faster.
Consultants Jim Marshall and Sarah Chandler, of Jackson Thornton Technologies in Montgomery, presented the cost of service report for DU’s water, wastewater and gas systems to the board on Wednesday.
Marshall said Decatur Utilities is fourth or better in cost of service to customers in all three services in comparison with similar sized utilities in the state. The report shows rate increases may be needed in the next five years to keep the services fully funded.
General Manager Ray Hardin told the board the business plan based on the cost of service report for the wastewater service compresses the previous plan to rehab the city’s 190 miles — roughly 1 million feet — of sewer pipes in 40 years to 20 years.
Hardin said a 40-year timeline would average about $3.6 million per year in the first five years, while a 20-year plan would increase the cost to an average of $7.7 million per year over the same time period.
The estimate doesn’t include lift station replacement and new and replacement collector mains necessary for added capacity, he said.
Hardin said most of the old pipe is made of clay with some larger pipes made of concrete. The sewer replacement would impact most of the city. The utility is still waiting on a study of its sanitary sewer overflows, which Hardin said should be done in four to six weeks.
“We looked at being even more aggressive and making it 10 years but we settled on 20 years because we felt this was more affordable for the customer,” Hardin said. “We do have the flexibility to be more aggressive, but it would be more expensive and we would have to borrow more money and that would impact the customer.”
Board President Neal Holland and fellow member Tom Counts told Hardin they want to see the cost of more aggressive approaches of 15, 10 and 5 years, and these approaches’ impacts on customer rates.
Hardin said he hopes to have a report on these requested estimates by the board’s August meeting.
Sanitary sewer overflows have been a major problem in Decatur for the past two years because of heavy rains that caused widespread flooding.
Decatur Utilities had 18 more sewer overflows in 2019 than the previous year, which DU officials attributed to record flooding in February 2019. The city had 62 rain-induced sanitary sewer overflows in 2019, compared to 44 in 2018.
According to mandatory DU reports to ADEM, the utility had more than 7 million gallons of sewer overflows in 2019. In the first two months of this year, DU had more than 22 million gallons in sewer overflows.
Paving after road excavation
Mayor Tab Bowling, who was critical of DU for the sewer overflows earlier this year, said Thursday he “appreciates the board’s willingness to increase their investment” in the sewer system.
Bowling is looking toward a more aggressive road paving program that would follow the DU sewer rehabilitation, which often requires excavation in city streets.
Bowling said he plans to propose reducing the city’s reserves by 5% and using revenues created by the city’s investments to create $5 million in paving.
“City Engineer Carl Prewitt said this should be enough to take care of all of the city’s worst-rated roads,” Bowling said. “This correlates with good communications with DU so we’re behind them (with paving) as they replace their sewer pipes.”
Paying for expenses
Marshall said the wastewater system requires $19 million annually and has debt service of 32%.
Marshall said the residential class of customers, who each average 4,000 gallons a month, is falling short of fully funding the system. He projected each residential customer would need to pay an additional $12 per month for 100% funding.
The water system needs $14.7 million annually, and most of its customer bases are operating at 97% funding, Marshall said. Debt service is at 1.56%.
“Of utilities that produce over 6,000 gallons a day (of water), DU is the third cheapest in the state,” Marshall said.
Hardin said any rate adjustments would only be required to meet capital needs for growth, and these would likely come from increases to the access fee.
Chandler said the gas system has a $13.9 million operations and maintenance budget and about $2.8 million in estimated capital costs, for a total of $16.7 million, but it would need more than $17 million to be fully funded.
The additional money would cover an agreement made several years ago that the city would get $500,000 from DU if the system makes enough money in that year, Hardin said.
“In recent years, we haven’t made enough money for the transfer to the city,” Hardin said. “And in the current year, our net will likely be at break even.”
Counts said he thinks it’s important that the utility try to meet its agreement to transfer the money to the city, and Hardin agreed.
Marshall said the gas system is at 97% of full funding, including 94% for residential customers.
DU has the second lowest gas rates in the state “so there’s room for adjustment. A $3.45 (monthly, per-customer) adjustment would create $557,000 (a year) and put the system right at 100%,” Marshall said.
Hardin pointed out that gas production fluctuates with the weather.
“Two extra cold weather days would easily make up that shortfall,” Hardin said.
Hardin said the utility board has not been presented with a proposal on how the rate increase suggested by the cost of service report would be implemented.
Each of DU’s four systems operate as separate entities. Hardin said electricity was not included in this study because the utility uses a different consultant for service studies on electricity.
