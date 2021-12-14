A Decatur Utilities crew will perform maintenance on a water valve Wednesday night in the westbound lane of Modaus Road Southwest, between Danville and Fairground roads.
The 8 p.m. project is expected to take about an hour, but temporary traffic control will be set up to reroute motorists into the center turn lane.
