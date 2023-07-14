Decatur Utilities hopes to save some local industries money on natural gas by adding two customer classes, and the change may eventually benefit all of the utility's gas customers by generating more money for capital projects.
The City Council this month approved ordinances establishing a new rate class for potential industrial customers who are not in the city or for those who are in the city but aren’t DU customers.
Gary Borden, business development and operations support manager, called the discounts “a win-win” for the industrial customers and DU.
“It makes them more competitive, and we get some additional revenue off of it,” Borden said. “We want them to tie on to Decatur Utilities' gas system.”
General Manager Ray Hardin said the two industrial groups will continue to purchase natural gas directly from their contract supplier, not DU.
However, because of the utility’s status as a tax-exempt utility, Hardin said, the industries will have the opportunity to gain access to discounted gas contracts.
“Participating industrial customers will receive a percentage of the total discount available under the gas supply agreement,” Hardin said.
Industries eligible to buy gas for large-volume use must purchase a monthly average of not less than 100 MMBtus (million British thermal units) per day.
Borden said there are industries in DU’s service area that aren’t connected to the utility by a meter and a pipeline but are eligible for the discounts.
“We can work with them to achieve the discounts, too,” Borden said.
Hardin and Borden said they’ve already talked to a couple of local industry leaders who are interested.
“The Ascend plant on Alabama 20 got this process started,” Borden said. “They’ve got a sister plant in Pensacola, Florida, who did this and they said, ‘Why can’t we do this in Decatur?’"
Borden cited the interest of Bunge on Market Street Northeast when he asked the council to move quickly on the ordinance change. He said the company needed to make a quick decision before budget time on its natural gas supplier.
Hardin said Decatur Utilities' pipelines have limited available capacity, but the new customer classes won't require a new gas load.
“We would have a difficult time finding the capacity to serve them because the pipelines are pretty well fully subscribed,” Hardin said. “But this is existing gas load where we’re going to be able to help them find discounts on their gas purchases.”
Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said, "This program will actually not add volume to the amount of gas DU purchases. It is a pass-through of the contractual discount that DU is able to provide because of our tax-exempt status."
Borden said, “The industries see this as a way for them to achieve some gas savings."
Holmes said several variables will determine the gas price for the new customer classes, including "the volume of gas that will be contracted, interest rates and other factors specific to the natural gas commodity markets. The discount offered to each industrial customer will be determined on a case-by-case basis."
He said the new customer classes "will have no direct impact on residential or commercial rates for existing DU customers." But, he added, "the portion of the contracted discount that DU receives as additional revenue will indirectly benefit all rate classes by potentially funding a portion of future capital projects."
