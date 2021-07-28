Decatur Utilities crews will replace gas service at 101 Trinity Lane on Thursday from 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m.
Traffic flow will be merged into one lane and flaggers will alternate traffic on Trinity Lane around the work zone. Drivers should approach the work zone at reduced speed and with extreme caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.