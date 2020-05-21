Decatur Utilities plans to build a new $3.8 million water booster pump station that would benefit industry and improve water pressure.
The utilities board voted Wednesday to award the contract to Haren Construction, but the City Council has final approval of the project.
The booster pump station, which would be off Alabama 20 next to the Baker’s Creek pump station, is needed to support industrial growth in Northwest Decatur, said General Manager Ray Hardin.
“We have had a lot of industrial growth in this area,” Hardin said.
Hardin said the new water pump station, which helps move water through the system and increases water pressure for its customers, is also needed to support a 10 million-gallon tank in this area, He said the new project will allow DU to take the existing tank offline for maintenance, which is something they’re unable to do now.
Tom Cleveland, water resource manager, said the project is bigger than originally planned because “value and demand could be increased.”
Cleveland said the increased cost would set up the station to serve an area farther south into the city in the future.
Hardin said adding the southern addition would cost another $150,000 to $200,000.
Board member Tom Counts suggested they consider going ahead and adding the southern extension, too, but Cleveland said demand doesn’t support the extension yet.
If approved by the City Council, the project is scheduled to begin in July with completion planned for June 2021.
In other news, the board received an update on the four employees who were working to replace lights Feb. 1 on the Hudson Memorial Bridge when they were caught up in an accident caused by a pickup crashing into three DU vehicles.
Paul Nosal, director of customer and employee relations, said three of the four employees missed work. One of the two employees who missed extended time is back at work on light duty. The other continues to recover but faces a second surgery next week, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.