Decatur Utilities is planning an estimated $50 million to $60 million in improvements to the Dry Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and Moulton Street collector as part of its plan to reduce sewage overflows in the city.
The improvements are part of a larger $165 million project, funded by a bond supported by a series of rate increases, that are focused on correcting the city’s sewer overflow problem. To cover the debt service residential customers’ rates increased by $12 per month last year, another $6 in January and will increase another $4 per month in 2023 for a total rate hike of $22 per month.
General Manager Ray Hardin recently told the utility board that the wastewater treatment plant improvements, which have been approved by the City Council, may be one of the most expensive single projects DU has ever done.
“We think this is the most significant project we could ever do to address the SSO (sanitary sewer overflow) problems that we have,” Hardin said.
“In my memory, this is the largest project we’ve ever taken on,” DU board Chairman Neal Holland added.
Decatur Utilities has had major problems with sanitary sewer overflows, especially in recent years during a number of heavy rain events.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management in 2019 sued the utility, listing more than 200 overflows since 2014 totaling more than 20 million gallons of sewage. The utility paid a $123,000 civil penalty for sanitary sewer overflows in March 2021.
So far this calendar year, according to DU reports submitted to ADEM, there have been 21 sanitary sewer overflows totaling 242,609 gallons. Most were on March 22 and March 23 when, according to the reports, the city had 2.79 inches of rain in less than a day. The largest overflow — 125,800 gallons —was from a manhole at 2812 Wimberly Drive Southwest. Like most of the overflows, DU reported that it was caused when the heavy rains caused water to infiltrate the sewer mains.
Hardin said the sewer rehabilitation plan changed from last year when the bond was approved and DU said it would replace 1 million feet of sewer main for an estimated $140 million.
“As the engineering analysis proceeded, this plant project really became a priority and we felt like it was a better use of the funds,” Hardin said.
He said they still plan to spend about $95 million on pipe-bursting and replacement for 830,000 feet of sewer main replacement.
“We’re talking about nine more years of work so that will continue to be adjusted based on pricing demands,” Hardin said.
The treatment plant is located on Wilson Street Northwest, next to Ingalls Harbor.
The Dry Creek treatment plant improvements “are really two significant projects that we feel like need to be managed as one,” Hardin said.
The first portion of the plan is to replace deteriorating influent pump station and headworks that are more than 30 years old. This part will cost an estimated $36 million.
The headworks is the first step of treatment when sewage enters the wastewater treatment plant. At the headworks, wastewater is screened to remove heavy refuse, large items and grit as well as provide odor control.
Water Resources Manager Tom Cleveland said the old influent pump station and headworks “will eventually go away.”
The replacement will have a “much deeper” pump station with new headworks, including screening and grit removal. The project includes state-of-the-art odor control that “is a very important part of the project,” Cleveland said.
Hardin said one advantage of the new pump station is there will be two wet wells that are independent and can be operated separately.
“One can be taken out of service and cleaned while the other continues to operate,” Hardin said. “The wet well we have today has never been taken out of service or cleaned.”
Cleveland said the new pump station and headworks will require “significant” electrical work. They won’t be able to start the demolition of the old influent pump station and headworks until the electrical work is done, he said.
Coming into the new pump station and headworks will be a new 72-inch diameter pipe that will be tunneled with a large bore under Alabama 20 and will tie into the Moulton Street portion of the project, Hardin said.
That part of the project involves replacing sewer main in the Moulton Street area. This includes replacing about 8,100 feet of 24-inch clay sewer main with a 54- or 60-inch main. The size of the replacement will be determined when the project is designed, Hardin said.
The utility also plans to relocate portions of the 36- and 42-inch collector mains, “especially those that are under buildings in the warehouse area” and manholes, Hardin said.
“The purpose is to deal with SSOs,” Hardin said.
Jimmy Evans, Gas, Water and Wastewater Operations manager, said they want to get some of the sewer main out from behind some residential areas and some backyards “where we can maintain it better.”
Evans said there will be a second large bore under the railroad tracks at Moulton Street.
Hardin said contractors are usually asked to include material orders as part of their bids, but the utility may come back to the board later and ask to order the materials like pipe, valves and equipment pumps ahead of time because of supply chain problems.
“With 8,100 feet of 60-inch pipe, that could be 18 months of lead time,” Hardin said. “We’ll make this decision by the 30% design point.”
The utility board voted to hire consultant Garver Engineering for design and construction management for $7.72 million.
Hardin said they expect design will take at least 18 months. Construction on the two portions of the project, which will take about 24 months, will be done simultaneously, he said.
“The plant will have to be finished first,” Evans said.
Holland encouraged the DU leadership to go ahead with the material orders because “that 24 months could turn into 48 months or longer” if they don’t make the orders now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.