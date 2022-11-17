Decatur Utilities’ residential and commercial customers will see their water bills increase in January if the City Council accepts the Municipal Utilities Board’s proposal.
The Decatur Utilities board voted on Tuesday to recommend an increase of $1.25 per month in the access fee for typical residential water customers with a 5/8-inch meter, taking it from the current rate of $13 to $14.25. Residential customers with a 1-inch meter would see an increase in access fees from $13 to $15. Commercial and industrial customers with larger meters would have rate increases ranging from $5 to $900 per month. Commercial volumetric rates would also increase by 10 cents per thousand gallons.
The recommendation now goes to the City Council for final consideration. The DU board wants the increases to start with January’s billing cycles.
Lisa Terry, who will become business manager and chief financial officer in January, reported DU’s water system had a net income of just over $1 million in fiscal 2022, which is $106,000 more than had been budgeted.
However, DU General Manager Ray Hardin said that, while net incomes were “a little better” than budgeted, increases in operation and maintenance expenses suggest a downward income trend that makes him uncomfortable.
He said the rate increases are needed for DU to maintain financial targets required by its lenders and bond rating agencies.
“DU is not immune to the dramatic increases we have seen in the cost of chemicals and other expenses related to the treatment and production of our drinking water supply,” Hardin said. “At the same time, we are required to meet certain targets that allow us to maintain the overall financial health of the utility.”
Steve Pirkle, who is retiring as business manager and CFO in January, said that if the combined rate increases matched the Consumer Price Index (CPI) they would go up by 9.1%, but DU could meet its financial needs with the lower combined rate increase of 6% it proposed.
Hardin said DU’s water rates have not been increased since October 2016 because the previous City Council requested a delay in increases.
“These rates are CPI dependent so we would not have to raise the rates as much now if we had increased the rates then,” Hardin said.
He said the delay in increasing hurt the utility’s bond rating at the time.
Hardin said they also held off on increasing the water rates for fiscal 2022 because that was the second year of a series of increases to pay for $165 million in bonds on a 10-year upgrade to the sewer system to stop sanitary sewer overflows.
Board member Al Cheatham said he appreciated Hardin and his directors recommending the lower rate increase.
“I know it’s a balancing act in making sure the we cover our expenses while also taking the consumer into account,” Cheatham said.
