Decatur Utilities has reported 13 sanitary sewer overflows since heavy rainfall began Thursday.
DU reported the overflows to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The utility blames the overflows on about 3 inches of rain recorded Thursday between 12:01 a.m. and midnight.
“All SSOs were rain-induced due to rainwater infiltrating DU’s sanitary sewer system cracks, holes, loose joints, broken pipes, and leaking manhole covers,” DU said in a statemet.
DU said it expects sewage overflows will stop over the next few days as rainfall ends.
Customers in the affected areas were notified of a sewer overflow by automated phone call. Areas are also clearly marked with SSO signage and pink SSO flags. These areas will be cleaned and disinfected once the overflow stops.
While rain-induced sewage is heavily diluted by rainwater, DU advises residents to avoid coming into direct contact with an overflow. If contact is made with skin, residents should wash normally with soap and water. Any clothing that comes in contact should also be washed normally.
DU’s drinking water is not impacted by sewer overflows and is safe to consume.
