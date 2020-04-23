A study that Decatur Utilities says will be a critical tool in resolving numerous sanitary sewer overflows has been delayed 60 days due to restrictions involving the coronavirus pandemic, according to DU’s water resources manager.
Tom Cleveland reported the delay at a DU board meeting Wednesday when asked by board chairman Neil Holland for an update on the status of the study. He said he expects it to be complete in July.
DU hired Barge Design Solutions Inc. in October for $425,000 to conduct the study, which will focus on the flow rate of sewage throughout the system.
While millions of gallons of sewer overflows have occurred this year, the subject came up at Wednesday’s board meeting as DU prepares to submit an annual report on its 2019 overflows. The report, which must be submitted by May 1 to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the federal Environmental Protection Agency, was approved Wednesday by the DU board.
Decatur Utilities had 18 more sewer overflows in 2019 than the previous year, which Cleveland attributed to record flooding in February 2019.
Cleveland said the city had 62 rain-induced sanitary sewer overflows in 2019, compared to 44 in 2018. He said 44 of last year’s overflows came during record flooding, with rainfall 22 of 28 days in February 2019.
“We had 11.25 inches within a seven-day period,” Cleveland said. “If it had not been for February, we would have been at 22 (overflows) and that shows a continued improvement.”
According to mandatory DU reports to ADEM, the utility had more than 7 million gallons of sewer overflows in 2019. In the first two months of this year, DU had more than 22 million gallons in sewer overflows.
“The survey should tell us where we should concentrate our efforts,” Cleveland said Wednesday.
In January, DU General Manager Ray Hardin also emphasized the importance of the study.
“The data that will come from that study will drive where we need to spend our money. We want every dollar to be effective in reducing (sanitary sewer overflows) as we go,” he said then.
Cleveland said the city had six sewer overflows in 2019 because of blockage or mechanical failure, and “all of those have been repaired so they should no longer be a problem.”
Cleveland said all of the city’s sanitary sewer system basins, areas where gravity mains flow to a pump station, showed improvement. The Stratford Road basin showed a 99% reduction in overflows and the Riverview basin was at 98%. The Alabama 31 South improvement was the lowest at 71%.
“We are making progress,” Hardin said. “But we’ve got a lot of work coming soon.”
Cleveland warned that Tennessee Valley Authority says the first three months of 2020 were the wettest three months combined in 131 years of keeping rainfall records. The area is up to 31.2 inches when the average annual rainfall is 54 inches.
DU has spent $60 million on the sewer system over the past decade, most aimed at correcting sewer overflows.
The frequent sewer overflows triggered an enforcement action by ADEM in 2008, the year Hardin became general manager. The consent order DU reached with ADEM that year expired in 2013, at which point DU developed a 10-year plan for reducing overflows. The first phase of that plan, which concluded last year, focused on lift stations.
The large number of overflows this year has created friction between DU and Mayor Tab Bowling, who in February called a press conference to criticize DU for moving too slowly on solving the problem.
The utility is a defendant in a lawsuit brought by ADEM, the Attorney General’s Office, and the nonprofit Tennessee Riverkeeper over sanitary sewer overflows.
“We keep improving the system every day,” Cleveland said.
He said DU does ongoing maintenance like manhole cover checks, point-of-pipe repairs and pipe replacement. It has replaced seven lift stations since 2011, and added another one with the Beltline Road sewer extension project.
