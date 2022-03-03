Decatur Utilities sewer rehabilitation will move to Danville Road Southwest next week, impacting traffic between Third and Fourth streets on Monday and Tuesday.
A contractor will work in the outside southbound lane on Danville Road Southwest from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. The outside southbound lane will be closed and traffic merged into the inside southbound lane around the work zone.
