A portion of Fourth Avenue Southeast between Lee and Jackson streets are scheduled to be closed to traffic on Sunday while Decatur Utilities replaces high-voltage powerlines.
DU plans to close the street from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., and traffic will be detoured around the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.