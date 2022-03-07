Decatur Utilities' plans to install fire protection equipment for a new business will require the closure of a portion of Glenn Street Southwest on Wednesday and Thursday.
The crew will be working at the new Crunch Fitness, 1419 Glenn Street S.W. It plans to start at 8 a.m. and work until about 6 p.m. each day.
Glenn Street will be closed at this location. Traffic flow will be detoured to Beltline Place, Longview Drive and Danville Road. The street will be reopened at about 6 p.m. each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.