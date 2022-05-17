Starting Wednesday, Decatur Utilities will close a portion of Holly Street Northeast for three days while it installs fire protection at 119 Sixth Avenue N.E.
Holly Street will be closed between Sixth and Fourth Avenues for the duration of the project. The crew plans to work daily from 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m.
DU plans to detour traffic to either Moulton or Lee streets, depending on traffic flow direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.