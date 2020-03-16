Crews from Decatur Utilities will be repairing a manhole on U.S. 31 South near Poole Valley Road Southeast on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until about 3:30 p.m. During this time, traffic will be merged into one southbound lane of U.S. 31 South.
Motorists are asked to approach the work zone at reduced speed and with extreme caution and to be aware of all equipment, workers and traffic control in the area.
