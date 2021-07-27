Decatur Utilities crews will be replacing two broken power poles at Gordon Drive Southeast and Sixth Avenue on Wednesday.
A Temple Electric crew will also be present working on traffic signals while Decatur Police will provide additional traffic control.
The work is expected to start at 8 a.m. and be completed by 3 p.m. Detour signs will be posted that route traffic around the affected area.
There will be no entry from Gordon Drive to the northbound lanes of Sixth Avenue. The southbound turn lane from Sixth Avenue will be closed with no entry to Gordon Drive. The outside lane of northbound Sixth Avenue will be closed so traffic will merge into the inside lane around the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.