Starting Monday, Decatur Utilities will resume disconnection of utility accounts for non-payment.
The utility announced this morning that customers with accounts in arrears and subject for disconnection should call DU’s Customer Service Department at 256-552-1400, extension 4 prior to disconnection to discuss payment options.
Customers must still pay their bills owed for the time that DU halted disconnections.
Assistance with utility bills is available from Community Action Partnership of North Alabama. Applications are available online at www.capna.org. Assistance may also be available from other community service organizations.
The DU lobby remains closed to walk-in traffic at this time. Drive-thru windows are open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Self-service kiosks are available at any time.
Customers needing to start, stop or transfer service may do so remotely by calling the service department or by appointment.
DU will continue to monitor the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming changes to statewide mandates with regard to the timing of reopening the lobby to walk-in traffic.
This was the second time since the pandemic began for Decatur Utilities to delay disconnections for non-payment.
