Decatur Utilities says it needs to raise electric and gas access fees by a total of $1.92 a month for residential customers, plus a volumetric rate increase in electricity, despite the recent legal settlement with 3M that will bring it $18.4 million.
Steve Pirkle, chief financial officer for DU, said the utility can't use any of the money from the 3M toxic waste settlement to reduce utility rates. Most of the money that DU is receiving in the settlement involves reimbursement for past and future disposal of sludge from the DU wastewater treatment plant. The city of Decatur and Morgan County are also receiving payments as part of the $98.4 million settlement.
Pirkle said some of the money Decatur Utilities receives will be used for future upgrades to the city's wastewater treatment plant.
Decatur Utilities' portion of settlement includes $5.93 million for previous sludge disposal expenses and another $7 million for estimated sludge disposal costs over the next 20 years. DU is allocated another $5.4 million for projects “that support and promote community development and recreation.”
The Municipal Utilities Board voted Monday to ask the City Council to allow it to make a 2½% increase in the residential electricity access fees and 12.75% increases for the residential and small commercial gas access fees. The volumetric rate for the average of 1,000 kilowatt hours would increase by about $1.96 a month, with the average bill being just below $100 per month.
Pirkle said residential access fee increases, if approved, would raise that portion of residential and small commercial electricity bills $1.60 a month, from $12.55 to $14.15. The gas access rates would go up 32 cents a month, from $12.70 to $13.02.
Access fees are for cost of service and don't fluctuate while the customer also pays separate fees, called volumetric rates, based on usage.
The increases would generate about $1.1 million annually for the electrical system and $256,000 annually for the gas system, Pirkle said.
The board is not asking for any electric or gas access fee increases for large commercial or industrial customers.
DU did a cost-of-service study in 2018, and Pirkle said the study suggested increases in electricity, wastewater and gas access rates.
Residential and small commercial customers are facing the rate adjustments because they “are the ones in which we are under-recovering the amount they are paying for service,” Pirkle said.
In contrast, larger commercial and industrial customers are paying rates that cover the cost of service. He said it wouldn’t be fair to charge them more even though they might be able to afford rate increases more easily than a low-income resident could.
“Our job is to make the rates fair,” Pirkle said. “I don’t have the basis to justify charging industry more if we’re sued and a cost analysis shows they’re paying more than their share.”
Pirkle said the Tennessee Valley Authority wouldn’t approve any DU rate increase if it’s not fair to the customer.
Pirkle said he is proposing a rate increase in electricity because the utility’s net income is below the 2% ratio or the required 1½ months of operating expenses in reserve.
The current net income ratio in gas revenues is also not expected to make the required 2%, he said.
In January, the council approved a series of sewer rates that are being phased in over three years to pay for a $160 million bond issue that will fund a 10-year plan to replace deteriorating sewer lines and make other improvements to the sewer system. The first increase for Decatur Utilities residential customers was $12 a month and took effect in March.
“The biggest need for increases was with wastewater at that time (of the study),” Pirkle told the board. “We made the council aware last year that we would need adjustments in our gas rates, but we agreed to postpone the increases until a later date.”
Pirkle said they initially thought they would need large increases in the gas rates, but now “we believe we can accomplish the goal (of making the required reserves) with small CPI (consumer price index) increases over the next four or five years instead of the large increases.”
General Manager Ray Hardin said he will likely bring requests for the access rate increases to the council in December and, if approved, they would go into effect in January.
