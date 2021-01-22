Decatur Utilities plans a roughly $9 million project that will replace water pipes, including some that are 85 years old, at its main Water Treatment Plant off of Market Street Northeast, but the work won't result in a rate increase.
On Thursday, the Municipal Utilities Board approved spending $8.9 million, with an additional 10% contingency, for the replacement of about 6,300 feet of cast iron pipe and four 7 MGD (million gallons per day) pumps.
General Manager Ray Hardin said the water pipe replacement funding would be added to a $160 million bond issue approved this week for a sewer line replacement project. The debt service for the additional $9 million would be paid for by water revenues and would not have an impact on water rates.
“We’ve talked about Wastewater (operations) a lot lately and it’s got a lot of attention, but we operate four utilities,” Hardin said. “Each one has to fund its own operations.
“This is a Water System project. If there’s any confusion, I want to be clear that this is two separate utilities with two separate revenue streams,” he said.
The proposed project will now be presented to the City Council for final approval.
Jimmy Evans, Gas, Water and Wastewater operations manager, said areas impacted range from the old plant built in 1936, which is closest to the Tennessee River, to the most recent expansion.
Part of the project would involve replacing and moving 3,120 feet of pipe outside the plant’s fence along Market and Grant Streets and 19th Avenue Southeast. The plan is to move the pipe so there’s not a conflict any longer with the railroad, Evans said.
One of the pumps is obsolete, and two of the new pipes provide interconnection to protect the plant from a future issue, Evans said.
“If we ever lost one of those stations, we could still pull water with one of the others,” Evans said.
Evans said the utility has to certify its “risk and resiliency” to the Environmental Protection Agency as part of the Safe Drinking Water Act — Water and Resiliency Assessment of America’s Water Infrastructure Act.
“This requires all municipalities’ drinking water systems have certain safeguards, multiple backup systems, so that you basically don’t lose your water supply,” Evans said.
He said the federal government also requires additional security improvements, which were approved by the board last year.
The project is expected to take 16 to 18 months.
Initially, only 2.8% was budgeted for contingency costs, but board member Tom Counts said he was worried there wasn't enough allotted because of the age of some of the pipes.
The board agreed to increasing the contingency to 10%, but it separated the contingency from the original budget so any overruns would require board approval.
