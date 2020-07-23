Scammers called Decatur Utilities customers recently from a number beginning with area code “902,” the utility warned today in a press release.
The release says DU will never call customers on the phone and demand payment by credit, debit or prepaid card or threaten disconnecting utility service.
If you get a call and those demands are made, the utility advises you to hang up immediately. Call DU at 256-552-1400, option 4, and a DU representative will verify the account status.
