A Decatur Utilities Water Department crew is completing repairs to a water main in the vicinity of 2644 Chapel Hill Road S.W. this morning.
They expect to be on site until noon. Traffic will be reduced to one lane around this work area and flaggers will be present to alternate traffic. Drivers should slow down and approach this area with caution.
