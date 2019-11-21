Rate increases that had previously been anticipated won’t be necessary in fiscal 2020, Decatur Utilities General Manager Ray Hardin said Wednesday.
Hardin told the DU board Wednesday morning that rate increases won’t be necessary because the utility is doing well financially and held expenses in check in fiscal 2019.
“Based on the rate studies that are currently being done, I recommend we postpone any required rate increase,” Hardin said. “We will look at it next year.”
However, Hardin said after the meeting he also doesn’t expect a rate increase next year because the four utilities are in good shape.
“The cost of service study may tell us we need to do something, but we’re in good shape so I don’t anticipate a rate increase (next year),” Hardin said.
DU completed the series of increases in the access fees that pay for fixed expenses. Hardin said access fees would only increase again next year if the study finds that fixed expenses have increased.
“We don’t anticipate access fees changing right now,” Hardin said. “We could increase access fees but decrease rates so the amount customers pay would really stay the same."
Hardin said he anticipates the utility will have occasional small increases, “which we would rather do than one big increase all at once.”
CFO Steve Pirkle said the utility is doing well with its sales volumes in the four systems — electricity, water, wastewater and gas.
Pirkle reported net incomes prior to contributions for 2019 are above budget. Operating expenses are below budget in all of the systems except wastewater.
“The net income is at 2% of operating revenue or above,” Pirkle said. “Electric, at 2.35%, met the goal while gas, at 1.58%, did not.”
Except water sales, Hardin said the utility isn’t seeing much growth in its systems. He said there is potential for growth in the wastewater, water and gas systems in the city’s annexed area of Limestone County. Athens Utilities provides the power for this area.
Decatur Utilities will serve the new Black Branch Point subdivision off Point Mallard Drive Southeast with all four systems. The plans call for a two-phase, 74-home subdivision.
Joe Wheeler Electric Cooperative serves the Old River Road area that recently annexed 19.77 acres into the city for the planned River Road Manor subdivision. DU will provide water, wastewater and gas to the new subdivision.
Decatur has a deal with the Morris family in which the city will spend close to $1 million to run a 3,800-foot sewer extension from the southwest side of Alabama 67 to the Morris development. In return, the Morris family committed to at least 40 new homes in a subdivision that’s slated for up to 55 homes.
