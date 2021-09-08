A Decatur Utilities crew will repair a street cut for a water leak on Gordon Drive Southeast on Thursday from 9 a.m. until about 2 p.m.
The work will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on Gordon Drive between Second and Fourth avenues.
Motorists should be ready for traffic control and approach the work zone at reduced speed.
