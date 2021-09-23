A Decatur Utilities crew will repair asphalt at 2644 Chapel Hill Road S.W. on Friday from 8 a.m. until about 11 a.m.
This will reduce traffic flow to one lane. Flaggers will alternate traffic around the work zone.
Drivers should approach the work zone at reduced speed and be aware of crews, equipment and traffic control present in the area.
