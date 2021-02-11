Decatur Utilities’ plan to install a natural gas service on Friday will impact traffic on Chapel Hill Road Southwest.
The DU crew will be installing a natural gas service at 2240 Chapel Hill Road from 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m.
The project will require traffic flow to be merged into one lane on Chapel Hill Road around the work zone.
Flaggers will be present to alternate traffic.
