A Decatur Utilities crew will repair a water valve box Thursday, and this work will interfere with traffic at Country Club and Apache roads Southeast.
The crew will work in northbound lane of Country Club Road at Apache Road from 9 until 11 a.m.
The northbound lane will be closed, and flaggers will be present to alternate traffic around the work zone.
