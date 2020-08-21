Traffic in the area of 3564 Modaus Road S.W., just east of Old Moulton Road, will be limited to one lane Monday as Decatur Utilities installs a water service at that address.
The work is set to begin at 8 a.m. and end at about 4 p.m.
Flaggers will be present to alternate traffic around the work zone. Drivers should approach the work zone at reduced speed and with extreme caution.
